On December 30, eleven confirmed COVID-19 cases was reported

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — As of December 30th, there were eleven (11) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however twelve (12) persons have recovered; bringing the total active cases to eighty seven (87). The total number of confirmed cases is now one thousand four hundred and thirty four (1434).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring eighty five (85) people in home isolation. Two (2) patients are hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at twenty- seven (27).

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has increased to one thousand three hundred and twenty (1320). One hundred and sixty seven (167) people are in quarantine based on contact tracing investigations carried out by CPS.

The Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour (VSA) Airport Health Team in collaboration with Health Care Laboratory Sint Maarten (HCLS) have tested 1893 travelers arriving at the Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA), while CPS tested 9775 people throughout the community. As the numbers continue to fluctuate, CPS will continue to actively execute its contact tracing measures.

Minister Panneflek reminds the general public that celebrating the New Year with family and friends who do not live with you, increases your chances of getting and spreading COVID-19. Be safe and think responsibly, wear a mask, maintain a social distance of 2-meters, practice good hand hygiene and refrain from large gatherings.