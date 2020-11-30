New Production Manager & New Distribution Manager at NV GEBE

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — NV GEBE celebrates the appointment of two of its dedicated, young, trusting and long standing employees to the positions of Manager Distribution and Manager Production. Mr. Patrick Drijvers, the new Manager of Distribution has taken up the position in a temporary function while awaiting his permanent placing while Mr. Anthony Hodge who has been assuming the position of Production Manager in an interim capacity for the past 4 years has been permanently placed in the position.

Drijvers and Hodge are two young St. Maarten engineers hailing from Cole Bay and Middle Region respectively. Both studied in Holland at reputable Technical Universities and have obtained their engineering title.

Dr. Sharine Daniel, temporary Manager of NV GEBE is adamant that she has created the best team to realize GEBE’s continued greatness and that the combination of these two gentlemen will catapult GEBE to the level the consumers expect of their general electricity and water Distribution Company in the modern day. The characters of these gentlemen blended with the love of the company and their community will be the basis of their eagerness to drive GEBE beyond the best of some of its neighbouring colleagues.

The new managers will lead and pull a staff of some 120 persons and will be the example for the others to follow.

As NV GEBE continues to challenge its employees and renew its intensity under the leadership of Dr. Sharine Daniel in revolutionizing the company’s sole purpose of existence; to provide reliable electricity to our community in a customer friendly manner, consumers can only expect the best in the future to come.

While awaiting the permanent appointment of an incoming Managing Board, Dr. Sharine Daniel believes that the future development of NV GEBE must proceed and looks forward to working with an impenetrable team.