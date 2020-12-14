COVID-19 cases rise: 131 active cases and CPS busy monitoring 125 people

UPDATE DECEMBER 12, 2020: 7 confirmed COVID-19 cases today

As of December 12th, there were seven (7) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however there was a recovery rate of five (5) persons; bringing the total active cases to one hundred and thirty- one (131). The total number of confirmed cases is now one thousand two hundred and thirty- two (1232).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring one hundred and twenty- five (125) people in home isolation. Six (6) patients remains hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at twenty- six (26).

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has increased to one thousand and seventy- five (1075). One hundred and seventy – four (174) people are in quarantine based on contact tracing investigations carried out by CPS of persons who may have been in contact with any of the active cases.

The Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour (VSA) Airport Health Team in collaboration with Health Care Laboratory Sint Maarten (HCLS) has tested 1626 travelers arriving at the Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA) and CPS has tested 8306 people throughout the community. As the numbers continue to fluctuate, CPS will continue to actively execute its contact tracing measures.

Please continue to play your part, and remain vigilant when in public places. We are seeing an increase in the numbers and urge all to refrain from mass gatherings, wear your mask and wash your hands frequently.

