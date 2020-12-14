Caribbean Airlines relocates to terminal 3 at Jose Martí International Airport, Cuba

Port-of-Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, — Effective December 11, 2020, Caribbean Airlines’ check-in counters at José Martí International Airport, Cuba will be relocated to Terminal 3. The airline previously operated from Terminal 2.

Customers are advised that the check-in counter at Terminal 3 is located on the northern side of the runway.

Terminal 3 is regarded as the most modern terminal at the José Martí International, Cuba and offers travelers an array of modern amenities and facilities including a variety of restaurants, VIP lounges, bars, a bank and a post office.

Caribbean Airlines is delighted that its customers can now benefit from these options. Please visit www.caribbean-airlines.com for details on the airline’s operations into Havana, Cuba.