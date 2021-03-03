Women’s Day celebration this Saturday

SABA — International Women’s Day will be celebrated on Saba this Saturday evening, March 6 at Tropics Café with drinks, food, music and an award ceremony.

All women on Saba are welcome to attend the festivities from 6:00pm to 10:00pm which are hosted by Commissioner of Gender Affairs Rolando Wilson with funding from the Public Entity Saba.

There will be an award ceremony to recognize a number of outstanding women. Music will be provided by DJ Zanderzone. The dress code is cocktail.

International Women’s Day is on March 8, but because that day falls on a Monday, it was decided to host the event for the women on Saba on the Saturday before. This year’s International Women’s Day theme is “Women and leadership; achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 world.”

“All women are encouraged to come out to mingle, socialize and to have a good time. We have many outstanding women on this island. Women helping out others, giving to the community without asking anything in return. We have good leaders, successful businesswomen. Women make things happen. They are the force behind the family. Things have not been easy after the 2017 hurricanes and during the current COVID-19 pandemic. It is only right to recognize all women,” Wilson said.

Last year’s International Women’s Day celebration was a great success with several activities, including a reception at Sunny Valley Community Center with former Netherlands Antilles Prime Minister Maria Liberia-Peters.