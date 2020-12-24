POWERFUL PERSONAL PRAYER AND CONFESSIONS

By Minister Jacqueline Richardson

Father in the name of Jesus Christ, I DECREE multiplication; INCREASE for my life, family, (ministry, business if it applies).

I am ready for multiplication; I am ready for increase, for fruitfulness, for settlement. God has plans for me to be better in this season than ever before. I expect the future to be greater than the past. Those that limited me are in for a shock.

I DECREE that God has SET a table before me.

Yes, I’m ready because God is about to set a table before me in the presence of my enemies. The Favor of God is pursuing me in Jesus Mighty Name, Amen.

I decree that I am getting up from the spirit of heaviness; getting up from lack, frustration, oppression, backwardness and I am rising to the full potential of that which God has for me in Jesus Mighty Name.

I am receiving power to subdue that which used to cause me to be anxious, discouraged and fearful. I am walking into the fullness of the blessing that God has for me in Jesus Mighty Name, Amen.

I DECREE that the extraordinary favor that enables one to climb to the top will come my way and that every treasure that God has for me in this season will manifest because of His favor on my life.

Everything and anything that was meant to work against me will be reversed and turn to my advantage. Because of the Favor of God upon me I am ready for spiritual growth, fresh oil, a new anointing, promotions, open doors, supernatural breakthroughs, total debt cancellations, wealth transfers and increase in every area of my life in the mighty name of Jesus Christ, Amen!