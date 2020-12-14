Wever partners with NAGICO to spread Christmas cheer

GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten — On Saturday December 13, 2020, forty (40) households, were gifted with a Christmas Ham by Christopher Weever who partnered with NAGICO Insurances to spread some holiday cheer.

Weever, who intentionally set out on a mission recently to find ways to give back to the community, said he felt moved to act, after seeing how many families on the island, were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, whether it be by the loss of a loved one or the loss of their income and the means to provide for their families.

“With all that has been happening this year, I know it is hard and I felt obligated to try in whatever ways I can, to contribute to the community,” he said. “By means of this gesture, I hope to spread positivity and to help those in need and hope that as a community we can continue to pull together to help those around us who are more vulnerable.

I would also like to thank NAGICO Insurances, for their donation towards this project without hesitation or delay. Their commitment to addressing the needs of our community is admirable and I am thankful for their support.

We are no way out of the woods yet with this pandemic and COVID-19 has only amplified the needs people face daily. With an increased financial strain and unemployment, we must come together and put agendas aside to ensure that our people and country achieves financial stability and St. Maarten becomes a country with a thriving economy.”

Wever says he will continue to collaborate with various organizations and partners, to address common social needs within the community. His most recent project was the donation of over 55 gallons of Hand Sanitizer to the Catholic School Board.