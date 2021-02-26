St. Maarten Lions Club Hosts Fundraising Raffle of Hyundai Grandi10, Sponsored In-Part by Motorworld

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — The St. Maarten Lions Club is a long-standing organization that has remained steadfast and actively engaged in various civic, cultural and social activities. In support of these vast initiatives, the organization is hosting a fundraising raffle of a New Generation 2021 Hyundai Grand i10, co-sponsored by Motorworld. This all new redesigned 2021 Grand i10 includes countless premium features.

“We are proud to partner with the St. Maarten Lions Club towards this fantastic effort! The New Generation Grand i10 is a great choice for their fundraising raffle, as it features countless upgrades and brings a whole new level of ART + INNOVATION = ARTNOVATION! So much so, that it makes much more than a mere statement. The feature-packed Hyundai Grand i10 responds to the customer’s every expectation.

The cabin color, textures and shape combined, provide a premium and spacious appeal that is now even more safe and secure than ever!” shares Tariq Amjad, Managing Director, Motorworld Group of Companies.

Raffle tickets for the Grand i10 are available at the cost of $5/ each and are available for purchase from Lions Club Members and at the following locations: Motorworld, Divico, Top Toys and VanDorp

Additionally, the Lions will be at several Supermarkets every weekend leading up to the raffle date of April 3rd. This weekend the Lions will be at Cost Pro and Sunny Foods. The schedule for every weekend after will be on their Facebook Page. The car will also be on display at select locations, and at Motorworld in Colebay.

“We are grateful to Motorworld for lending their support towards this fundraiser of the St. Maarten Lions Club. Funds from this car raffle will aid us in our continued humanitarian projects and service to the community of Sint Maarten throughout our 50th anniversary celebration year. We urge the community to come out and support our raffle,” states Mr. Alphons M. Gumbs, President, Sint Maarten Lions Club.

For further information on the St. Maarten Lions Club’s fundraising raffle and other initiatives, please contact Committee Chair Lion Carmen Lake or Lion President Alphons Gumbs at dailyboard@sxmlionsclub.org.