R.L. arrested in Themis investigation

WILLEMSTAD, Curacao — On Monday, February 8, 2021, the 40-year-old R.L. was arrested in Curaçao for involvement in an alleged criminal organization. The arrest took place in the largescale investigation called Themis that has been investigating this organization for over a year.

Themis is an investigation of facts that have been committed in several countries of the Kingdom of the Netherlands and abroad. Therefore, a special investigation team was formed for this research, consisting of members of the police forces of Sint Maarten, Curaçao, Aruba and the Joint Criminal Investigation Team (RST).

This investigation team is under the leadership of the Public Prosecutor’s Office Sint Maarten and the Public Prosecutor’s Office Curaçao. Earlier arrests in this investigation took place on November 2020 in Curaçao.

The suspect R.L. was arrested in his vehicle. He is suspected of having been part of an alleged criminal organization held responsible for several murders and the international trade in narcotics and money laundering.

The suspect R.L. was temporarily staying in Curaçao at a resort where a search of his hotel room took place on February 8, 2021 under the direction of the examining magistrate.

Anyone who has information that can help the investigative team can reach them via the following phone/WhatsApp numbers: +59995213865 (Curaçao) or +17215865052 (Sint Maarten).

If you prefer to remain anonymous, you can share information via the following tip lines (also WhatsApp): +59996792896 (Curaçao) or +1721 553 0561 (Sint Maarten).

RELATED STORY: Shurandy ‘Tyson’ Quant arrested in Dubai