PRO SOUALIGA REQUESTS UN DECOLONIZATION RESOLUTION FROM DUTCH STATE

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten —
For more than sixty years, Resolution 945X
has been falsely used as a legal instrument to quantify the decolonization of the former Netherlands Antilles. Since Resolution 945X does not state that “Chapter XI can no longer be applied to the Netherlands Antilles”, Pro Soualiga has sent a letter to Minister of Foreign Affairs Stef Blok, State Secretary Knops, and the Permanent Mission of the Netherlands to the United Nations requesting them to provide any UN Resolution which clearly states that “Chapter XI no longer applies to the Netherlands Antilles.”
During the 1950s, Puerto Rico (1953), Greenland (1954), Alaska (1959), and Hawaii (1959) were all decolonized.
Puerto Rico’s UN Resolution 748 (VIII)
states “Chapter XI of the Charter can no longer be applied to the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico.” Greenland’s UN Resolution 849 (IX)
states “Chapter XI of the Charter can no longer be applied to Greenland.”
Alaska and Hawaii’s UN Resolution 1469 (XIV)
states “Chapter XI of the Charter can no longer be applied to Alaska and Hawaii.” Netherlands Antilles’ UN Resolution 945X DOES NOT
state that “Chapter XI no longer applies to the Netherlands Antilles.”
As previously mentioned, the Netherlands Antilles’ UN Resolution 945X
of 1955 DOES NOT contain any verbiage stating “Chapter XI no longer applies to the Netherlands Antilles.”
With that being the case, Pro Soualiga is kindly requesting the Dutch State to produce ANY United Nations Resolution which states that Chapter XI is no longer applicable to the Netherlands Antilles. Bear in mind, the Netherlands is currently a member of the United Nations Human Rights Council and has pledged to “respect all human rights, including civil, political, economic, social, and cultural rights, at home and around the globe….”
In February of 2020, Minister of Foreign Affairs Stef Blok declared before the Human Rights Council in Geneva that “my support goes out to those who struggle to secure human rights and uphold them.”
In January of 2021, Minister Blok asserted “we know that the road to justice, begins with knowing the truth.” We sincerely wish that the honorable Minister will live up to his benevolent remarks regarding “knowing the truth” by providing any UN Resolution declaring that “Chapter XI no longer applies to the Netherlands Antilles.”
Pro Soualiga Foundation