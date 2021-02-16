PRO SOUALIGA REQUESTS UN DECOLONIZATION RESOLUTION FROM DUTCH STATE

During the 1950s, Puerto Rico (1953), Greenland (1954), Alaska (1959), and Hawaii (1959) were all decolonized.

As previously mentioned, the Netherlands Antilles’ UN Resolution 945X of 1955 DOES NOT contain any verbiage stating “Chapter XI no longer applies to the Netherlands Antilles.”

With that being the case, Pro Soualiga is kindly requesting the Dutch State to produce ANY United Nations Resolution which states that Chapter XI is no longer applicable to the Netherlands Antilles. Bear in mind, the Netherlands is currently a member of the United Nations Human Rights Council and has pledged to “respect all human rights, including civil, political, economic, social, and cultural rights, at home and around the globe….”

In February of 2020, Minister of Foreign Affairs Stef Blok declared before the Human Rights Council in Geneva that “my support goes out to those who struggle to secure human rights and uphold them.”

In January of 2021, Minister Blok asserted “we know that the road to justice, begins with knowing the truth.” We sincerely wish that the honorable Minister will live up to his benevolent remarks regarding “knowing the truth” by providing any UN Resolution declaring that “Chapter XI no longer applies to the Netherlands Antilles.”