Police investigating two armed robberies that took place over the weekend

PHILIPBURG, Sint Maarten (KPSM) — On Saturday morning February the 13th 2021, around 3:00 am in the early morning hours, the Central dispatch directed several patrols to Fort William for an armed robbery.

According to the preliminary investigations the female victim had just arrived at her home and parked the vehicle by her entrance. She was approached by a male dressed in dark clothing and brandishing a firearm. She was robbed of her personal belongings and an undisclosed amount of money under the threat of a firearm. The suspect later fled on foot in an unknown direction. The police are busy investigating this armed robbery.

In the second incident, took place on Monday morning February 15th, 2021 around 2:45 in the area of Bell Air. According to the information gathered from the two male victims, they were surprised by an unknown group of men, brandishing a firearm when they arrived at their residence. Both victims were robbed of their personal belongings and an undisclosed amount of cash under the threat of a firearm. The robbers also fled with the victim’s vehicle after robbing them.

The detectives investigating these armed robbery cases are asking anyone who has information to please contact the Sint Maarten Police Force at +1 721- 542 22 22 ext. 204 or 205 or the anonymous tip line on 9300. You can also visit the police website at www.policesxm.sx or leave a message via our Facebook page (Police Force of Sint Maarten – Korps Politie Sint Maarten.