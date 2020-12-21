Fire department receives two requests for end of the year firework displays

GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – The Fire Department received two requests for permits for end of the year firework displays. Permission has also been given for the sale of consumer fireworks.

Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs is requesting persons to exercise the utmost caution when using fireworks as they remain a danger and one would want to avoid anyone suffering bodily harm. Parents/guardians are requested to be vigilant and do not leave children unsupervised around fireworks.

The permits have been approved after the parties met the various legal requirements for the importing, transporting, and selling of fireworks according to the Fireworks Ordinance.

The two displays of fireworks will take place at Great Bay and at Maho.

The Fire Department is reminding those who plan to come out to view the firework displays, to strictly adhere to the COVID-19 public health measures.

The Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs is also appealing to the community to adhere to the measures such as wearing a mask, social distancing and washing your hands frequently with water and soap or using hand sanitizer in order to avoid being infected with COVID-19.

Masks should be worn over your nose and mouth and should be properly secured under your chin when out in public. The wearing of mask is extremely important as people who may have COVID-19 but are not showing any symptoms, may be able to spread it to you if you are not protected.

For more information about fireworks, you can contact the Fire Prevention Department at

+17215431316 or e-mail silvanico.pauletta@sintmaartengov.org