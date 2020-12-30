COVID UPDATE: December 29, 2020

12 confirmed COVID-19 cases today

As of December 29th, there were twelve (12) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however ten (10) persons have recovered; bringing the total active cases to eighty eight (88). The total number of confirmed cases is now one thousand four hundred and twenty three (1423).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring eighty four (84) people in home isolation. Four (4) patients remains hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at twenty- seven (27).

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has increased to one thousand three hundred and eight (1308). One hundred and forty nine (149) people are in quarantine based on contact tracing investigations carried out by CPS.

The Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour (VSA) Airport Health Team in collaboration with Health Care Laboratory Sint Maarten (HCLS) have tested 1865 travelers arriving at the Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA), while CPS tested 9775 people throughout the community. As the numbers continue to fluctuate, CPS will continue to actively execute its contact tracing measures.

CPS did not conduct any testing yesterday, testing resumed today and will continue throughout the week. We are still awaiting negative results from both labs to update the total number tested. As we approach the end of 2020, continue to practice the mandatory guidelines implemented and wear a mask, maintain a social distance of 2-meters, practice good hand hygiene and be cautious when in large gatherings.