Motoworld Introduces GAC Motor with Exclusive Launch Event

The Motorworld showroom welcomed hundreds of guests on Friday 26th January for the unveiling of GAC Motor, the newest automotive brand to be added under the company’s umbrella. During this event, guests were introduced to the rich history of GAC Motor and were given the opportunity to explore the different models while enjoying demonstrations of the special features and options on offer.

Invited guests marveled at the innovative vehicles on display, with employees on hand who readily explained all of the features. Besides the one-of-a-kind exterior design of the GAC Motor vehicles, stand out features include the dynamic multi-color ambient lighting, digital instrument clusters, large multi-media touch screens, an impressive suite of safety features, 360 degree high definition cameras, electric flush hidden door handles and so much more. GAC Motor’s designers pay keen attention to the details, which is evident as you explore the models.

“The turnout and response from our guests at the launch event is overwhelming, and I’d firstly like to thank everyone for their support. GAC Motor is one of the largest automakers in China, producing 2.4 million cars in 2022 and they’ve seen incredible growth in the international markets. This brand combines quality, innovation and refined design across an affordable premium lineup; an experience we wanted to be able to offer to our customers,” shares Tariq Amjad, Motorworld Managing Director.

GAC Motor is currently ranked #165 on Fortune’s Global 500 largest companies of 2023 with origins dating back from 1948. GAC is known as the ‘Japanese Manufacturer of China’, operating extensive 50/50 joint venture manufacturing since 1998 with top automotive brands like Toyota, Honda, Mitsubishi and Hino. GAC Motor vehicles are thus built on the strengths of their partners, for example, using Toyota and Honda’s ultra high quality standards and methods of manufacturing. Their brand slogan “GO AND CHANGE” emphasizes the company’s motivation to always go further and do better. GAC Motor pours their efforts in producing vehicles that are known for their quality, durability and reliability. GAC Motor has also been rated the #1 Best Quality Chinese Brand for 8 consecutive years by J.D. Power & Associates.

Three different models were present at the launch event, including the edgy GS3 Emzoom, the fastest compact SUV in St. Maarten with a performance packed 1.5L Turbo charged engine churning out 174hp and 270NM of torque, the stunning Emkoo, a larger SUV and the impressive luxury 7-seater GS8. More models from GAC Motor will be available shortly, including the Empow sports sedan, M6 Pro minivan and an ultra luxury VIP van called the M8. These models are also covered by the best warranty currently available in the region, with all GAC models coming with 5 years or 150,000km bumper to bumper coverage.

For more information on GAC, Motorworld invites everyone to visit the showroom to explore the brand and the vehicles together with the Sales Team.