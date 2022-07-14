US party Leader Gordon – Carty will be presenting some new laws to Parliament after recess

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — The US Party leader Mrs Pamela Gordon Carty in an interview on Wendell Moore last week made it clear that she will be proposing a law that will not only have a positive ripple effect on the social development of the country, but also on our first time young working class, graduated students seeking for first time jobs and the unemployment rate and to the business community.

As a business owner for 26 years as an Accountant and tax expert I do have understanding of doing business in such an environment as the one St Maarten is facing now. We as business owners are facing challenging times and besides having to cope with running our business on a daily basis, non-paying customers, late paying customers, insufficient timely revenue generating months, the tax environment is not a very healthy one that contributes to the already depressing atmosphere.

The economy thrives when we as the business sector thrive, the economy crash when we as business owners crash. Since we are a strong contributing factor to the well-being of the economic cycle of this country it’s expected from us that we contribute but on the other end if this is expected this means that government need to also facilitate some sort of alleviation as well.

One of the law proposal in a nutshell entails the following:

“All business on country Sint Maarten from Large to small (excluding micro) businesses will be subjected to a yearly mandatory taking on of a first time youngster or a just graduated student whether it be on the island or one of our students that was sent overseas to study and just finished, or those on country Sint Maarten between the age of 18 to 26 years of age that are unemployed. By employing minimum 1 in your business under a special tax-type, the business can declare 35% of the year salary paid out to the youngee as “donation” and actually get these monies reimbursed back to the business regardless if they have an outstanding. Functions that require a particular expertise is also included as long as the student is a graduate in that area and is born on the country of Sint Maarten”

The pros:

Companies are directly contributing towards social development and unemployment decrease.

You have a bigger impact in getting younger generation of the road and provide them with the opportunity of getting employed and not given the just opportunity to at least to be employed.

Decrease in unjustified work permits for functions that can be carried out by our own if given the opportunity

Contribute to the collection of taxes into the coffers of country Sint Maarten

Less illegal being miss-used on the work force and not getting paid or paying their fair share to the tax authorities

A better control

A positive impact on the emotional health amongst our frustrated younger generation

A positive creation of hope amongst our students that the country is looking after their best interest

A contribution towards decrease in criminal activities and abuse of substance, creating a heathier environment

Showing appreciation to our business community by giving them some sort of benefit

It stimulates businesses to get more of our own employed as they get some sort of benefit in return

Existing basic labor laws will still be applicable, especially sick leave law.

Stimulate internal shifting and promotions so that lower ranking jobs that become free to the ones with no working expertise can occupy these functions.

Country Sint Maarten will be in compliance with the fundamental UN human rights law which are: article 2 freedom from discrimination, article 3 freedom to live a dignified life, article 4freedom of slavery of slavery, article 7 Rights to equality before the law., article 22 Right to social security, article 23 right to work, article 25 right to adequate standard of living, article 29 right to duty to your community.

Illigal workers can’t have preference over those that are registered and or born here.

The cons:

Businesses that have always mis-used the lack of legislation on this country will go against it as they want to continue bringing in individuals under the pretext that there is no expertise on the island.

A graduate that just finish school will not have the required expertise some-times to execute the job as would be expected

If the right person is not put in the place it can have a negative impact on the business

Individuals might misuse the fact that it is a mandatory law

Individuals might misuse the fact that it is a mandatory law Companies might not have the budget in place to take on an extra person.

We want to welcome the public to interact with us as we would like to hear their take on the different law proposals that we have. A panel is being put together so healthy discussion can be held with the public so we together as a country can push this country in the direction we want it to go. This is meant to have the population involved as we move towards creative ways to solve ongoing issues.

The country needs to have its laws in place whether there is a country package on the table or not. The government still have a role to play and legislation still need to be in place. COHO or not, this doesn’t mean that governing your country stops or putting in laws in place stops.

Mrs Pamela Gordon Carty the leader of the US party is hereby inviting the business community to interact with us and tell us what you think. React on our Facebook page United Sint Maarten Party and tell us your pros and cons or if you have any constructive advice. This is not a bashing ceremony but an effort for together to seek solutions all in the best interest of all involved.