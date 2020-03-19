Council of Ministers meet with Winair Board Members concerning Travel Restrictions

Philipsburg — On Sunday, March 15, 2020, Prime Minister and Chair of the EOC Silveria Jacobs with the Council of Ministers met with the board of national carrier Winair. The board gave an update concerning how the travel restrictions imposed by Governments on both sides of the island have impacted their ability to fill their flights.

The recent closure of schools on both sides of the island has also had an impact on the scheduling of Winair’s crew members. As recommended by Prime Minister Jacobs, Winair’s management has heightened its hygiene protocol disinfecting all their aircrafts before and after every flight.

The board ensured the government of its availability in the event that transportation of technical and medical assistants is requested. The transportation of patients from Saba and Sint Eustatius to St. Maarten Medical Centre will continue as scheduled.

Winair will also continue to facilitate flights only for transit passengers through St. Maarten that need to make international connecting flights.