Closure VROMI Departments

Philipsburg, Sint Maarten – In an effort to prevent the continuous spread of the COVID-19 virus, and to protect Civil Servants, the Honorable Minister of VROMI E.J. Doran, has decided to close all departments of the aforementioned Ministry to the public effective today, March 30th 2020 until further notice.

The following departments of the Ministry of VROMI will be operating via remote and/or digital means.

DEPARTMENT OF INSPECTION:

For emergency services, please call for assistance on the mobile number +17215278122.

DEPARTMENT OF PERMITS:

The Department of Permits will enhance the possibility of a drop-off container for all permit related documents from clients. For emergency services, please call for assistance on the mobile number +17215278123.

DEPARTMENT OF INFRASTRUCTURE MANAGEMENT:

For emergency services, please call for assistance on the mobile number +17215278124.

Minister Doran would like to urge the general public to take note of these changes to avoid any inconveniences.