Workshop concludes on an Integrated Vector Management Approach to Fighting Mosquitoes

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – The Department of Collective Prevention Services (CPS) which falls under the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour (Ministry VSA), hosted a workshop on “Implementation and Monitoring of Integrated Vector Management Strategies,” recently.

Dr. Laura-Lee, Boodram, Head of Vector Borne Disease and Mr, Raj Ragoo, Technical Officer, Vector Borne Disease Unit, of the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) conducted the workshop which took place at the Government Administration Building.

CARPHA in collaboration with the European Union (EU) provided funding for the workshop.

The Objectives for this workshop were to: assess the existing or potential entomology laboratory in Sint Maarten; train vector control personnel in entomological laboratory techniques associated with the collection and data management of Aedes Aegypti mosquito; and to develop and implement feedback mechanisms for entomological indices and vector control field operation.

The expectation is that after the workshop, vector control operations on Sint Maarten will be adjusted and implemented accordingly based on the Integrated Vector Management strategy.

The workshop was attended with participants from various government departments such as the Department of Infrastructure Management (Ministry VROMI), Social Development, Family and Humanitarian Affairs, , Public Health, Department of Education, , the external partners such as St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC), and the Public Health Departments of Curacao and St. Eustatius.