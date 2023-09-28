Traffic Safety Concerns at Oranje Primary School Demand Immediate Action, Says WITU

Philipsburg, Sint Maarten – The Windward Islands Teachers Union (WITU) is deeply concerned about the ongoing traffic safety issues that the staff and students of Oranje Primary School face daily. The school has been grappling with these challenges for many years, and President Stuart Johnson has issued a pressing call for immediate action to ensure the safety of all students and staff.

Johnson said, “Every day, students and staff must navigate a precarious situation as they board school buses at the crossroads of C.A. Cannegieter Street after having to cross Backstreet. The intersection’s congestion, lack of proper signage, and erratic traffic flow pose a constant threat to the safety of those involved.”

Johnson expressed his grave concerns, stating, “This safety concern has been ongoing for many years, and it is unacceptable that we continue to put our students and staff in harm’s way. We must prioritize their safety above all else. A structural change in the traffic management of this area is imperative before any student or staff is, God forbid, harmed.”

The WITU emphasizes that the safety of students and staff is paramount and calls upon local authorities, including the Ministry of Education and the Department of Infrastructure, to address this critical issue promptly.

WITU also urges collaboration between stakeholders, including the school administration, parents, and the community, to develop a comprehensive plan for traffic safety improvements around Oranje Primary School.

The Windward Islands Teachers Union is committed to advocating for safe learning environments and is determined to work collaboratively to find a solution to the traffic safety concerns at Oranje Primary School.