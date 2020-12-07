COVID UPDATE: DECEMBER 3 – 5, 2020

DECEMBER 5, 2020 UPDATE: 19 confirmed COVID-19 cases today

PHILIPSBURG — As of December 5th, there were nineteen (19) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however there was a recovery rate of ten (10) persons; bringing the total active cases to ninety- six (96). The total number of confirmed cases is now one thousand one hundred and thirty- nine (1139).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring ninety- two (92) people in home isolation. Four (4) patients are currently hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at twenty- six (26).

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has increased to one thousand and seventeen (1017). One hundred and seventy- five (175) people are in quarantine based on contact tracing investigations carried out by CPS of persons who may have been in contact with any of the active cases.

The Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour (VSA) Airport Health Team in collaboration with Health Care Laboratory Sint Maarten (HCLS) has tested 1530 travelers arriving at the Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA) and CPS has tested 7893 people throughout the community. As the numbers continue to fluctuate, CPS will continue to actively execute its contact tracing measures.

The holidays are a special time of togetherness, but be mindful that COVID is still very active within our community. Continue to wear your mask, maintain a social distance of 2-meters, practice good hand hygiene and be cautious when in large gatherings.

DECEMBER 4, 2020 UPDATE: 15 confirmed COVID-19 cases today

PHILIPSBURG — The Honorable Minister of Public Health Social Development and Labour (VSA) Richard Panneflek extends his deepest condolences to the family and friends of Sint Maarten’s 26th Covid-19 victim, who passed away. He wishes the family peace and strength during this difficult time.

As of December 4th, there were fifteen (15) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however there was a recovery rate of fourteen (14) persons. The total active cases remains at eighty- seven (87). The total number of confirmed cases is now one thousand one hundred and twenty (1120).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring eighty- five (85) people in home isolation. Two (2) patients are currently hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 has increased to twenty- six (26).

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has increased to one thousand and seven (1007). One hundred and eighty- nine (189) people are in quarantine based on contact tracing investigations carried out by CPS of persons who may have been in contact with any of the active cases.

The Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour (VSA) Airport Health Team in collaboration with Health Care Laboratory Sint Maarten (HCLS) has tested 1530 travelers arriving at the Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA) and CPS has tested 7893 people throughout the community. As the numbers continue to fluctuate, CPS will continue to actively execute its contact tracing measures.

Please remain at home and contact your family doctor immediately, if you have been exposed to someone with the virus or experiencing flu-like symptoms. We must follow the mandatory guidelines implemented, to reduce further spread of the virus.



DECEMBER 3, 2020 UPDATE: 17 COVID-19 recoveries today

PHILIPSBURG — As of December 3rd, there were thirteen (13) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however there was a recovery rate of seventeen (17) persons; bringing the total active cases to eighty- seven (87). The total number of confirmed cases is now one thousand one hundred and five (1105).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring eighty- three (83) people in home isolation. Four (4) patients are currently hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at twenty- five (25).

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has increased to nine hundred and ninety- three (993). One hundred and seventy- six (176) people are currently in quarantine based on contact tracing investigations carried out by CPS of persons who may have been in contact with any of the active cases.

The Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour (VSA) Airport Health Team in collaboration with Health Care Laboratory Sint Maarten (HCLS) has tested 1523 travelers arriving at the Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA) and CPS has tested 7893 people throughout the community. As the numbers continue to fluctuate, CPS will continue to actively execute its contact tracing measures.

Today, we have included an EPI curve to inform the public of the “new COVID-19 cases by date of symptom onset.” An EPI curve is a visual display of the onset of illness among cases associated with an outbreak.The EPI curve displays an outbreak’s time trend, that is, the distribution of cases over time.