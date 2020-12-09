Ambulance Department announces the implementation of Medical Priority Dispatch System

Philipsburg, Sint Maarten — The Central Dispatch Center is excited to announce the recently implemented Advanced Medical Priority Dispatch version 13.3 of the Medical Priority Dispatch System (MPDS) from the International Academies of Emergency Dispatch (IAED) better to serve the citizens of St. Maarten in medical emergencies.

Ambulance dispatchers using the newly implemented protocol system:

* will follow internationally recognized standards

* give universal, consistent care and service to every caller

* gather critical emergency call information for responders

* identify life-threatening situations

* safely prioritize calls for appropriate and fast response

* provide “Zero Minute” Dispatch Life Support using Pre-Arrival

and Post-Dispatch Instructions

Implementing the medical protocol enables dispatchers to accurately assess each emergency and send the best response possible while safeguarding valuable and limited emergency services resources and increasing safety for both citizens and responders.

A key benefit of our Central Dispatch Center will now provide a constant stream of crucial and updated scene information in an organized manner to field responders’ en-route. This information will better prepare responders to give precise assistance when they arrive at the scene. The introduction of this system and these medical protocols will better serve the medical needs of the community of St. Maarten when time matters.

The Priority Dispatch System (PDS) includes ProQA software and or cardsets, a three-day certification training course for emergency dispatchers, and continual quality improvement (QI) benchmarks and training. All dispatchers who work on the new system are certified by the International Academies of Emergency Dispatch (IAED) and must recertify every two years, completing 24 hours of continuing dispatch education (CDE) and passing all requirements for IAED recertification.

Proactive quality improvement (QI) benchmarks are an important part of the newly implemented Priority Dispatch System. Use of the PDS allows communications centers to assess the quality of the care they are providing their communities, allowing them to make positive adjustments to training and staff in response to these assessments.

The constantly evolving Priority Dispatch System (PDS) will help provide the highest standard of care to the community, allowing Emergency Medical Dispatchers to better manage limited resources and increase the accuracy and efficiency of the dispatching process.

The introduction of this system and these medical protocols will better serve the medical needs of the community of St. Maarten when time matters says Minister of Public Health Richard Panneflek.

As this system of protocol implementation, training, and quality improvement is set into place, you can be confident that the Central Dispatch Center continues to earn the public’s trust with every call and is your best possible source of help during times of emergencies.

Department Head Cylred Richardson says with the implementation of this system the Ambulance Department of Ministry Public Health, Social Development & Labor would be better able to provide callers with Dispatch Life Support using Pre-Arrival and Post-Dispatch Instructions while following internationally recognized standards.