WITU to host General Membership Meeting on Thursday

Philipsburg – The Windward Islands Teachers Union (WITU) is announcing its upcoming General Membership Meeting, scheduled to take place this Thursday. This meeting will bring together the esteemed members of WITU to discuss critical matters, share insights, and chart a collective course toward advancing education and further fostering the welfare of educators.

The General Membership Meeting will convene on Thursday, August 31st, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. at the WITU Office.

“WITU recognizes the indispensable role that teachers play in shaping the minds of the next generation and acknowledges the importance of creating a strong network of educators who stand united in their mission to enhance education standards and advocate for the rights of teachers,” said Stuart Johnson President of the WITU on Tuesday afternoon.

During this meeting, our members can look forward to updates from the WITU leadership on recent union activities, discussions on pressing educational issues, and opportunities to voice their thoughts on matters impacting our teaching community. The General Membership Meeting serves as an inclusive platform for teachers to collectively address challenges, share experiences, and strategize for the betterment of the education sector.

“WITU invites all members to join this important meeting and actively engage in discussions that will shape the future of education in St. Maarten. By coming together, we can strengthen our bonds, amplify our voices, and work collaboratively to create positive change for both educators and students alike,” Johnson concluded.