Three (3) men arrested and three (3) firearms seized during traffic controls.

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — The Sint Maarten police have been are busy with general controls at various locations across the island.

These controls that are being carried out are related to technical requirements of vehicles as well as violations of the Opium and Firearms Law. Vehicles were checked in the vicinity of the Bellevue Border, Harold Jack and on Nisbet road.

While controlling the Nisbeth road on March 09, 2023, a white Kia Picanto with French plates and dark windows was pulled over. In the course of control of the vehicle and occupants, a firearm was encountered

The decision was taken immediately to arrest the three suspects for violating the firearms ordinance Subsequent inspection of the vehicle located two other firearms and items of clothing. Both weapons and clothing items as well as the car were confiscated.

All three persons with the initials R.K.M, A.A.M and A.D.G.H were taken to the police station where they were held pending further investigation. This investigation is still ongoing.