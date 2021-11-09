The 62nd Annual St. Martin Day Celebration takes place this Thursday, November 11th, 2021

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — November 11th 2021 marks the 62nd Annual St. Martin Day Celebration of kinship, solidarity, resilience and endurance of the people of St. Martin. St. Martin Day, a people’s day celebration as envisioned by our founding fathers Dr. Claude Wathey and Dr. Hubert Petit, and brought to life yearly by dedicated civil servants, cultural activists, and knowledge bearers, who work diligently to ensure that this vision of togetherness is observed. The celebration comes alive again this year November 11th with the theme “We stand triumphant in the face of adversity”.

This year, due to safety concerns surrounding the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic, the Government of Sint Maarten has chosen to celebrate part of the activities in person and part in a virtual prerecorded format. The in person celebration will consist of an Ecumenical Church Service at the New Testament Baptist Church in Philipsburg at 8:00 am followed by the traditional laying of the wreath at the Cole Bay Border monument. The virtual celebration will consist of addresses by Government officials representing both sides of the island, musical, poetry, dance and cultural performances by St. Martin artists.

Below is a view of the program line up of performances

Faizah Tabasamu & Beverly Nisbeth – “A St. Martin Soak”

Dance & Arts Dimension Academy Foundation – “I Will Stand and Serve My Country St Maarten”

Elysian – “Goodness of God”

Dance & Arts Dimension Academy Foundation – “I Will Go”

Rudy’s Performing Arts Dance & Expressions – “St Maarten Rhumba”

Tefari Prevoo – “St Martin Is My Home”

“Shakiya” – “For the Love of St Martin”

Charisse Piper – “To Remember”

King Stunky – “Where Has Our Culture Gone”

National Institute of Arts – “SXM Songs Medley”

Zee – “Calypso Here To Stay”

Alphonso Blijden -Interview

Elysian – “Find My Way”

Funtopia Performers – “Rumba Fever”

Carlson Velazquez – Interview

Family String Band –

Chanti – “Don’t Give Up

Bianca Dijkhoffz – Interview

King Vers – “Who Shot Ya”

“Entry Pelican” – “Ghetto Pain”

Tamillia – “Do Me”

Cultural Dress Presentation – drs Rodolphe Samuel – Minister Education Culture Youth & Sport & Clara Reyes Head Department of Culture

King Patou – “Love”

King James – “Jooking Me”

King Repeater – “SXM We Thank You”

Family String Band in collaboration with Our Creation St. Martin Arts and Craft National Cultural Parade Display

The community of St. Martin at home and abroad are invited to tune in to the Government of Sint Maarten online media outlets to view the celebrations. Coverage kicks off at 8:00 am with live coverage of the Ecumenical Church Service via the SXMGOV Facebook page and SXMGOV Radio Station 107.9 FM.

The virtual presentation can be seen later in the afternoon at 5:00 pm via the SXMGOV online media and on TelTV Channel 15 with a repeat at 9:00 pm. The Government of Sint Maarten wishes one and all a Happy, Healthy and Safe 62nd St Martin Day Celebration when it comes.