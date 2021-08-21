Minister Ottley: “ No permission given for 2:00 AM closure”

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — Minister of VSA, the Honorable Omar Ottley denies rumors of him giving a popular night club the permission to stay open until 2:00 AM.

It is disheartening that certain political figures are quick to spread misleading rumors with zero facts.

The Minister signed a Ministerial Regulation containing COVID guidelines and protocols, with 11:00 PM business closures being one of them. “I am not annoyed with the person in the voice note that has been circulating, but I am very disappointed with the public figures that knows how to access the facts and choose not to”.

The Minister went on to state that obtaining factual information is as simple as asking the Inspectorate of VSA/TEATT and KPSM if any approval was given to allow the night club in

question, to operate until 2:00 AM.

Naturally, their answer will be No! Minister Ottley went on to state that it is not a secret that the hours for enjoying night life was scaled back to 11:00 PM; however nightlife is not

prohibited. If persons decide to party or venture out until 11:00 PM, Minister Ottley has always encouraged these persons to do so responsibly. Wear your mask, sanitize your hands frequently and limit physical contact as much as possible.