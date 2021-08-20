Frans, USP extends condolences on Max Phelipa’s passing

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — Former Member of Parliament Frans Richardson on behalf of the entire US party, expressed heartfelt condolences to the family of Maximiliaan “Max” Phelipa on Wednesday.

Phelipa passed away at the age of 68 on Tuesday morning, August 17. A former police officer and local artist Phelipa was also widely viewed as a confidant to many, never seeking public acclaim for those he advised or supported in various ways.

Richardson said Phelipa’s passing is a great loss for St. Maarten as he was genuine in his love and care for the island.

“Max was always very good to me, honest and forthcoming. I truly admired how much he cared about law and order, culture and the environment. He was not a loud and abrasive individual, he as humble and only wanted to do his part.

“A good man who did a lot of good in a place he made his home. He was loved and will be missed. On behalf of the USP and my family I extend our condolences to his wife, his sons and his extended family. May God guide you through and give you strength through these sad times,” Richardson said.