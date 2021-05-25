MP Buncamper requests committee meeting to address the situation at NIPA

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — On Friday, Member of Parliament (MP) Claudius “Toontje” Buncamper, faction leader of the United St. Maarten Party (USP) in parliament submitted a letter to the chairlady of the Committee of Education, Culture, Youth Affairs and Sports (ECYS) in parliament MP Angelique Romou, requesting that a meeting of the committee be convened and that the board of the National Institute for Professional Advancement (NIPA) be invited to attend said meeting.

In his letter to MP Romou, MP Buncamper stated that he believes that it is prudent to hear from the NIPA board and management on how they see their position in the field of education. And more importantly, how NIPA can properly develop their students to successfully fit in our job market when they complete their studies at NIPA.

NIPA offers advance vocational education for students who wish to further their education after secondary school and adults already in the workforce. NIPA’s advance vocational education programs are tailored to the needs and interests of the labor market and the wider St. Maarten community.

MP Buncamper mentioned that he is aware that there have been some advancements within the present situation with NIPA, which he would like to have addressed and therefor stressed the importance that the board and/or management of NIPA be present.

The MP suggested a number of agenda points he wishes to discuss and address during the meeting. These include the present situation at NIPA, NIPA’s needs, the enhanced involvement of the job market applicants, the land expansion and capital expenses of NIPA, NIPA’s operational costs, the accreditations with local and international educational institutions, and the options for scholarship and study financing through government and other entities.