Minister of MEYCS Irion says school continues as normal. Don’t be blinded by following fake news

GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – Honorable Minister Ardwell Irion on behalf of the Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth and Sports (MECYS) would hereby like to state that there is an unofficial message circulating on social media about school closures, and this is untrue. Ignore fake rumors and only respond to statements from formal government channels.

Schools continue to operate as normal on Monday, March 16 and going forward.

The fake news message circulating says that the source of the info is from the Department of Education, Innovation and Gender Relations, and that it is on the advice of the Minister of Health etc.

The Ministry MECYS hereby advised all teachers, parents, guardians and school managers of public and subsidized schools, to monitor official sources and trusted news organizations for their information with respect to educational activities and developments on Sint Maarten.

Notices from other countries are being re-posted on Sint Maarten by persons who unknowingly are creating distress and unnecessary panic. Everybody has a responsibility to first review information before you re-post it via social media. Check if the information is from an official and credible source.

Listen to the Government Radio station – 107.9FM – for official information, statements and news updates or visit the Government website: www.sintmaartengov.org/coronavirus or its Facebook Page: Facebook.com/SXMGOV or the ministry Facebook Page: The Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth & Sport

Ministry MECYS reminds the community and the school population that they should step-up handwashing and cough/sneeze etiquettes in order to prevent the coronavirus COVID-19.

The Collective Prevention Services influenza-prevention guidance is to practice daily proper handwashing with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and cough/sneeze etiquettes (cover your mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing).

Influenza spreads from an infected person to others through the air by droplets (secretion) as a result of coughing and/or sneezing, or by direct contact with the virus on hard surfaces or people’s hands that have the viruses on them then touching the mouth, nose or eyes.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick. Avoid sharing cups and eating utensils with others and who have the flu and stay at home when your sick.