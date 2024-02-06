Windward Islands Teachers Union (WITU) Launches Comprehensive Policy Handbook for Members

Philipsburg – The Windward Islands Teachers Union (WITU) proudly announces the release of its groundbreaking Policy Handbook, aimed at fortifying and streamlining operations for its esteemed members. This comprehensive handbook addresses vital areas including Communication Procedures, Membership Dues Payment Policy and Procedure, Membership Withdrawal Policy and Procedure, Legal Support, Reporting a Complaint, Frequency of General Meetings, and Board Meetings.

Under the leadership of President Stuart Johnson, the WITU remains committed to advocating for the rights and welfare of educators in St. Maarten. The introduction of this Policy Handbook marks a significant milestone in the union’s journey towards enhanced professionalism and equitable treatment for all members.

President Stuart Johnson expressed his delight at this landmark achievement, emphasizing its importance in further professionalizing the WITU and ensuring fairness and transparency for all members. “This Policy Handbook represents our unwavering commitment to our members and our dedication to fostering a supportive and empowered teaching community,” said President Johnson.

The Policy Handbook serves as a comprehensive guide for WITU members, outlining clear procedures and protocols for various aspects of membership and engagement with the union. From communication channels to dispute resolution mechanisms, every aspect has been carefully crafted to uphold the values of integrity, accountability, and inclusivity.



Key highlights of the Policy Handbook include:

Communication Procedures: Clear guidelines for effective communication channels between members and the union leadership, ensuring transparency and accessibility.

Membership Dues Payment Policy and Procedure: Transparent processes for membership dues payment, ensuring financial sustainability and accountability.

Membership Withdrawal Policy and Procedure: Procedures for members wishing to withdraw from the union, with clear guidelines to facilitate a smooth transition.

Legal Support: Provision of legal support and guidance to members facing legal challenges related to their profession.

Reporting a Complaint: Structured procedures for members to report complaints or grievances, with a commitment to fair and impartial resolution.

Frequency of General Meetings and Board Meetings: Defined schedules for general meetings and board meetings, fostering regular engagement and collaboration among members and leadership.

The WITU encourages all members to familiarize themselves with the contents of the Policy Handbook and to utilize it as a valuable resource in their professional journey. WITU presented this policy handbook during the last General membership meeting of WITU held last month.



“The union remains steadfast in its mission to champion the rights and interests of educators, and this Policy Handbook is a testament to that commitment,” Johnson concluded.

