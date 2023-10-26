Jordan Every’s Remarkable Contribution to Saba’s Sustainable Tourism Efforts

SABA – In the beginning of October, Jordan Every had the opportunity to travel to Estonia to participate in 2023 Green Destinations Conference. The conference this year was held in Tallinn, Estonia in honor of the city recently winning the European Green Capital Award.

Sustainable Tourism

As a Junior Policy Advisor in the Project Bureau at Public Entity Saba, Every works closely with the Tourism Department. Prior to her departure to Estonia, she successfully completed the Sustainable Tourism course offered by the Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC).

The GSTC course is renowned for its comprehensive coverage of sustainability practices in the travel and tourism industry. Every’s successful completion of this course signifies not only a personal achievement but also a remarkable step forward for Saba’s commitment to sustainable tourism.

Green Destinations

In connection to sustainable tourism, Saba was awarded the Silver Quality Coast Award in 2022 as part of the Green Destinations Award program, which is accredited by the GSTC. Saba has also been recognized in the 2017 & 2018 Sustainable destinations Global Top 100.

For this year’s Green Destinations annual Top 100 competition, which collects and celebrates initiatives from destinations globally, inspiring tourism leadership, Every authored an article titled “Reef Rebirth: How Conservationists are Reviving Saba’s Coral Ecosystems.” This exceptional story earned recognition as one of the top 100 ‘Good Practice Stories,’ specifically winning in the Environment and Climate section for Saba’s sustainable efforts. Her article sheds light on Saba’s ongoing efforts to restore its coral reefs, vital for the island’s nature-oriented tourism, which contributes to its economy.

Saba faces the challenge of rehabilitating its coral reefs. The island’s National Marine Park, established in 1987, plays a crucial role in safeguarding these vibrant coral ecosystems. However, coral decline, exacerbated by Stony Coral Tissue Loss Disease (SCTLD) and climate change, has affected tourism, fishing, and biodiversity.

In response to this challenge, the Saba Conservation Foundation (SCF), has taken the lead in coral reef rehabilitation. Every’s story highlights the SCF’s Coral Nursery project, which nurtures and transplants corals. This initiative involves collaboration with various stakeholders and promotes youth leadership and sustainable tourism.

Ayumi Kurama Izioka, Saba Bank Officer from the Saba Conservation Foundation (SCF) played a vital role in Every’s journey towards sustainable tourism excellence. Their support and collaboration were instrumental in the success of her project.

However, her involvement did not stop at writing about these vital initiatives. While in Estonia, she also had the opportunity to participate in a panel discussion, focusing on marine ecosystems and the critical role they play in Saba’s tourism industry.

Every’s achievement and dedication to sustainable tourism align with Saba’s vision of responsible and environmentally conscious travel. This accomplishment not only enhances Saba’s reputation as a sustainable travel destination but also sets an inspiring example for the wider travel and tourism industry.

To read Jordan Every’s full story, visit: https://www.greendestinations.org/saba-dutch-caribbean/