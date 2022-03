Territorial elections – voting methods

FRENCH SAINT MARTIN — Please read below the information to be disseminated to the public on the voting methods in the territorial elections, ballot on Sunday March 20 and Sunday March 27, 2022 (if 2nd round).



The 19 polling stations will be open from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Voters registered on the electoral list must present themselves with their identity document (and the voter’s card if they have one). The presentation of the identity document is compulsory.

Please find attached the list of polling stations by perimeter.