Grisha Hears Market Vendors’ Concerns Over New Marketplace

GREAT BAY —Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication, Grisha Heyliger-Marten, met Friday, May 10, 2024, with market vendors to hear their concerns about the proposed new marketplace.

The market project had already been awarded to J&J Construction for a total of Nafl 1.2 million, however many of the market vendors were not satisfied with the design.

During the meeting, the vendors highlighted the lack of storage facility for their wares, as well as the need for better lighting, bathrooms, and security. They also requested security which could include cameras and guards who would patrol the grounds after hours. They also called for a groundskeeper who would ensure that the place is always kept clean.

In addition, the small business people informed the minister that the design could be more aesthetically attractive to blend with the overall beautification plans for the city. The market vendors also asked the minister to ensure that the material used for the stalls should be very durable to withstand hurricane, wind, and rain damage.

Minister Heyliger-Marten, who was accompanied by top officials of her cabinet, exchanged feedback and suggestions with the vendors regarding how to enhance cooperation and improve the overall market experience for consumers.

“Based on the insights gathered from the vendors, we will conduct a comprehensive analysis of market trends and competitor activities to inform our strategic decision-making process,” the minister said.

“We will incorporate vendors’ feedback and suggestions into our operations and strategies to improve market dynamics and foster better vendor relationships,” she added.

The minister said she would explore the possibility of providing vendors with training and support to enhance their product knowledge, marketing skills, and overall business operations.

“We will implement quality assurance measures to ensure consistency and reliability in product offerings across all the vendors and establish clear and effective communication channels with them to facilitate ongoing dialogue and collaboration,” Heyliger-Marten said.

According to the minister, the meeting with market vendors provided “valuable insights and laid the groundwork for future collaboration and growth opportunities.”

“By fostering strong partnerships with the vendors and implementing the recommended actions, our aim is to enhance our market position and deliver greater value to consumers,” Heyliger-Marten said.

The minister will meet again shortly with the vendors to further discuss specific action points and timelines agreed upon during Friday’s meeting.