Urgent Public Meeting of Parliament regarding the proposed National Health Insurance (NHI)

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten – The House of Parliament will sit in a Public meeting on October 12, 2023.

The Public meeting is scheduled for Thursday at 10.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. The Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor will be in attendance.

The agenda point is:

Deliberations on the proposed National Health Insurance (IS/059/2023-2024 dated September 29, 2023)

This agenda point was requested by MP S.A. Wescot-Williams, MP G.S. Heyliger-Marten, and MP C.T. Emmanuel

Members of the public are invited to the House of Parliament to attend parliamentary deliberations. All persons visiting the House of Parliament must adhere to the house rules.

The House of Parliament is located across from the Court House in Philipsburg.

The parliamentary sessions will be carried live on TV 15, via SXM GOV radio FM 107.9, via Pearl Radio FM 98.1, the audio via the internet www.sxmparliament.org, www.pearlfmradio.sx and www.youtube.com/c/SintMaartenParliament