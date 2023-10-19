… TROPICAL STORM TAMMY STRENGTHENING…..

…A TROPICAL STORM WATCH ISSUED FOR ST. MAARTEN…

At 11am the center of tropical storm Tammy was located near latitude 13.6 North, longitude 55.7 West or about 580 miles southeast of St. Maarten.

The system is moving toward the west northwest near 15 mph (24 km/h). A slower west northwest motion is expected through tonight. A turn towards the northwest is forecast on Friday and this motion should continue into the weekend. On this forecast track, the center of Tammy is forecast to move near or over the Leeward Islands Friday and Saturday. Its closest point is expected to be approximately 55 miles east of St. Maarten on Saturday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 60 mph (95 km/h) with higher gusts. Gradual strengthening is expected for the next few days. Tammy is expected to be at or near hurricane intensity when it moves near the Leeward Islands. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles (205 km) from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1003 mb (29.62 inches).

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND:

RAINFALL: This system could produce total rain accumulation of 3 to 6 inches (with maximum amounts of 10 inches) over the region. This rainfall may be accompanied by thunderstorms and could produce flash flooding and rock falls. Flood Advisory/warning will be issued if necessary.

WIND: Tropical storm force winds are likely to begin on St. Maarten late Friday.

SEAS: Sea conditions will gradually deteriorate. Small craft advisory will remain in effect and may be upgraded to warnings.

Residents in areas prone to flooding or near the coast should make the necessary preparations to protect life and property.

The general public should remain alert, continue preparations and monitor the updates from the Meteorological Department and Disaster Management.

Next Bulletin: 500pm Thursday October 19, 2023

FORECASTER: Albert/Eugenio

A Special Weather Bulletin is issued for weather events that are unusual, cause general inconvenience or public concern (requiring the attention and action of emergency authorities) and cannot adequately be described in a regular weather forecast.

A Small Craft Advisory announces that the sea will likely become rough today or is already occurring. A Flash Flood Alert/Advisory announces that heavy rainfall will occur today or is already occurring. Tropical Storm a cyclone with sustained winds between 34-63 knots (39-73 mph).

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible somewhere within the warning area within 48 hours.