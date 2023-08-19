Attorney at Law Sjamira Roseburg Sponsors Breakfast Program at PSVE

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — Attorney at Law, and URSM candidate, Ms. Sjamira Roseburg has recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) and committed herself to donate daily breakfasts to the PSVE school for the entire 2023/2024 school year and beyond.

The intent of the breakfast program is to assist those students whose families are facing financial hardships. The MOU, which set forth a firm commitment to maintain the breakfast program in conjunction with PSVE and the Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunrise, was a natural fit for Ms. Roseburg, who had spent quite some time researching the issue of child hunger on St. Maarten.

Ms. Roseburg’s charitable breakfast partnership initiative was realized after it came to her attention from the Rotary Club that there was an urgent need to support approximately 30 to 40 students at PSVE who were attending school without proper nourishment on a daily basis. She quickly deduced that not having a proper meal prior to attending school would have an adverse effect on the students’ academic performance, and decided to intervene on behalf of the students.

Attorney at Law Roseburg affirmed that she “is all about tackling the issues and coming up with solutions” especially where the underserved citizens of St. Maarten are concerned. She is also hopeful and optimistic that other citizens and corporate members of our society will organize similar collaborative partnerships to assist our students who are facing socioeconomic adversity. She believes that by working together, we can help to eradicate the pressing issue of child hunger that continues to persist in our schools.

Ms. Roseburg, who is encouraging everyone to “fill the gap and raise the bar” for our students who are in need, intends to continue honoring the MOU with her continued sponsorship of the breakfast program until a similar program is initiated by the government of St. Maarten.