WEATHER UPDATE: DATE ISSUED: Sunday, July 30, 2023 @ 06:00 LST (10:00 UTC) 

DATE ISSUED: Sun d ay, July 30, 2023 @ 06:00 LST (10:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Monday morning (06:00 LST) July 31, 2023

WEATHER:

Today through Monday morning: Partly cloudy to cloudy with slight haze and brief showers possible.

Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 6:47 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:50 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

Today through Monday morning: Easterly with a light to gentle breeze of 07 to 12 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

A relatively dry and stable atmosphere will promote mostly fair-weather conditions across the local area during this forecast period. Meanwhile, a weak pressure gradient will maintain light easterly winds across the area.

Seas are expected to remain slight to moderate through the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to Moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES: An area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms located about 1000 miles east of the Leeward Islands has a high chance for development within the next 7 days and a medium chance with the next 48 hours. It is likely that a tropical depression could form during the early part of this week.

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor the progress of this system and inform the public accordingly.

OUTLOOK through Tuesday morning: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Leblanc/Eugenio

The next weather forecast will be issued today at 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC).

For further information, visit our website: www.meteosxm.com

