BGNAA meets with SZV

PHILIPSBURG, St. Maarten — On May 26, members of the Association of Pensioners of the former Netherlands Antilles and Aruba (BGNAA) visited St. Maarten from the Netherlands. They met with SZV Social & Health Insurances representatives, Mr. Elton Felisie – Chief Financial Officer, and Mr. Renatto Rodriguez – Manager of Pension & Cessantia.

As part of SZV’s commitment to strengthen stakeholder relations and information exchange, BGNAA was briefed on current affairs regarding access to SZV pension benefits and service provisions for SZV pensioners residing in the Netherlands.

Topics of discussion included data exchange between local and Dutch entities to reduce the administrative tasks of pensioners, the general AOV indexation process, verification that the AOV pension amounts are taxable in Sint Maarten, and the AOV application process of SZV for persons residing in the Netherlands, once they have reached the pensionable age.

