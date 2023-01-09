USP Candidate Densley Adamus on a living wage

Happy New Year to the people of St. Maarten. May 2023 bring us closer together as a people.

Please allow me to introduce myself. My name is Densley Adamus. I was born on St. Maarten. I am the son of Melva Peterson and Dennis Adamus. As a son, father, brother, cousin and friend, I was happy to hear about the increase in the minimum wage.

The increased minimum wage went into effect January 1, 2023. As a working man, I was happy to find out that employees who were paid NAf. 8.83 as minimum wage, will now receive an increase to NAf. 9.95.

While I applaud Minister Ottley’s efforts, the NAf. 1.12 increase is just a start. When we look at the monthly GEBE bills, gas, grocery bills, car payments, how is the working man and woman supposed to survive on the minimum wage increase? The majority of the population do not earn a big salary like our elected officials, and for them NAf. 1.12 increase can’t even afford them to buy a whole sliced bread or a pack of flour.

In my opinion, what needs to happen is government needs to implement a living wage that is connected to the cost of living of low-income families. It is my opinion, a person’s salary should be adjusted, according to our ever-increasing cost of living. This would be more realistic, in my view. As a newcomer to the political arena, I want to bring about change for the people.

This starts with a decent living where the working man can afford to pay his monthly bills and support his family. When everyone is able to contribute in society, they will feel involved, one’s love for their country will grow, and people will start to care more about their fellow man.

This is my view, and as USP candidate I will work with the party to bring about a living wage for the people of St. Maarten.