St. Maarten Lions help to decorate the elderly care center

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — It is that special time of the year again when members of the Sint Maarten Lions Club and volunteers joined the staff at the St. Maarten Home on Tuesday evening to string Christmas lights and put up the decorations for the Holiday Season.

Everyone was in the festive spirit as some of the residents watched with excitement while the entrance, activity hall, and surrounding buildings of the Elderly Care Center, situated at the back of the St. Maarten Home, were transformed with the beauty of the colorful lights.

Some other residents helped to place a decoration on their Christmas trees and they did not hesitate to share their fond memories of the days when they were “stronger and able to do more decorating.”

President of the Sint Maarten Lions Club, Lion John Schaminee remarked: “It is a joy and pleasure for our Lion members to be spending time with our seniors creating the Christmas atmosphere. We are always ready to serve them as they are a very important and valued part of our community. We can see by the big smiles on their faces that they are also having a very good time.”

Ms. Merian Pantophlet, Activity Co-ordinator at the St. Maarten Home expressed her sincere gratitude to the Lions for coming out to help with this Project. She added: “Now that the main decorations are up, the clients, workers, and volunteers can add the finishing touches to finalize our Christmas Village which is scheduled to officially open later this week.”