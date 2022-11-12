The much anticipated DP meeting has been postponed until further notice

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — Democratic Party (DP) leader MP Sarah Wescot on Friday informed the general public that the much anticipated DP meeting this Saturday has been postponed until further notice.

However, the DP leader explained “ the postponement is only for a short period, as we allow the many events scheduled for the same date to take precedence and truth be told, the response has been so overwhelming, we are glad for the extra time to tie up some loose ends.”

“We might even have to divide the activities which were scheduled for the 12th into several days, but that will be decided this coming week.”

The Democratic Party has not contested an election since 2016, but in 2018, a list combination of the UP of Theo Heyliger and the DP of Sarah Wescot under the umbrella of the United Democrats secured 7 parliamentary seats, the closest any one party had gotten to a majority in parliament since 2010.

Those were the kind of numbers the DP was known for in the years prior to 2010.

One of the elements of success back then was speaking with one voice and with a clear and common vision for our island.

In these challenging times today, added to these elements should be transparency and a united force for the things we believe in and hold dear.

The DP leader concluded by reminding all to stay tuned for the new date that will be announced soon for the “COME BACK OF THE DP”.