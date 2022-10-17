Grisha grateful for majority support to remain President of Parliament

Philipsburg, Sint Maarten — In a short press statement released on Monday morning, President of Parliament, MP Grisha Heyliger-Marten expressed her appreciation for the majority of Parliament supporting her to continue as President of Parliament.

“I am very thankful and honored to have received majority support from my colleagues to continue my work as President of Parliament”, Heyliger-Marten stated after the meeting. She added that she still forms part of the governing coalition, and supports the Jacobs II cabinet as one of the original signatories.

“As such, I will continue to work in my capacity as President of Parliament with discipline, efficiency, and transparency, and remain impartial while representing the interests of the people of Sint Maarten first and foremost, Heyliger-Marten said.

Heyliger-Marten further stated that she will maintain the pledges that she made to the people of Soualiga when taking the oath of office, and treat their interests as paramount at all times.

“As MP’s, we all will have our differences of opinion at times, regardless of party or coalition lines”, she said. “However, what is important is that we all continue to act based on our true convictions, vote our conscience based on our individual free mandates, and not allow ourselves to be used as individual rubber stamps for personal agendas.”

In closing, Heyliger-Marten stated that as President of Parliament, she will continue to do the people’s work in all humbleness, while maintaining fairness and balance in her thoughts, words, and deeds.

“While doing so, I will continue to insist on competence, results, respect, discipline, honesty, accountability, and transparency from both my colleagues in Parliament and the Government”, Heyliger-Marten concluded.