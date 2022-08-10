WITU Host Creative Exchange Event 

Philipsburg, Sint Maarten — The Windward Islands Teachers Union (WITU) hosted a creative exchange for its members on Friday, August 5th.

President of the WITU Stuart Johnson said, “Assisting our members in any way possible will remain one of the primary goals for our members.”

Members of the WITU had the opportunity to make educational posters for their classrooms or offices with resources made available by the WITU.

The event took place at the WITU’s office from 12 pm until 6 pm with complimentary snacks and drinks.

“Preparing classrooms for the start of each school year is a costly out-of-pocket expense many teachers face; this has not gone unnoticed by WITU. Hence, the activity will be an annual event,” Johnson said.

“I wish all teachers, management, and support staff a successful school year 2022-2023. While we remain in challenging times, I encourage you to keep the faith as our next generation is depending on us.” Johnson concluded.