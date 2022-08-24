Urgent Public meeting of Parliament regarding recent developments impacting the liquidity of N.V. GEBE 

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten – The House of Parliament will sit in an urgent Public meeting on Wednesday, August 24, 2022.

The Public meeting is scheduled for 11.30 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. The Minister of General Affairs and the Minister of Public Housing, Spatial Planning and Infrastructure will be present.

The agenda point is:

Recent developments that impact the liquidity of the utility company and the ability of N.V. GEBE to continue as a going concern (IS/1189/2021-2022 dated August 15, 2022)

This meeting was requested by MP L.N.L. de Weever, MP M.D. Gumbs, MP S.A. Wescot-Williams, MP C.T. Emmanuel.

The parliamentary sessions will be carried live on TV 15, Soualiga Headlines, via SXM GOV radio FM 107.9, via Pearl Radio FM 98.1, the audio via the internet www.sxmparliament.org, www.pearlfmradio.sx and www.youtube.com/c/ SintMaartenParliament