Daytime armed robbery in Sucker Garden. 

SUCKERGARDEN, Sint Maarten (KPSM) — Today, July 22, around 11: 30am, an unknown armed man stormed into the Five Star Supermarket on Sucker Garden Road and robbed it of an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect fled the scene with an accomplice who was on an awaiting scooter. They headed in the direction of Defiance, Upper Princess Quarter.

KPSM urges anyone who may have been in the immediate surrounding at the time and who may have information that can help in the investigation to share with authorities. If you see something, say something to help in the arrest of these criminals.