Flow supports special needs education

Operator provides tablets for learning & doubles internet speed –

PHILIPSBURG, St. Maarten – Telecom provider Flow visited Excellence Learning Academy on the occasion of World Autism Day recently to support the school in its endeavor to cater to the needs of students who have special needs when it comes to their education. Flow donated Samsung tablets to support learning at the school, but also doubled the speed on the internet connection at the school in support of the digital part of learning.

“We believe in supporting education on all its forms.’ States Rauf Engels, Statutory Director of Flow Dutch Caribbean. “Traditional teaching is the norm for many students, but those with special needs can also thrive given the right tools, environment, support and approach to teaching. Flow is proud to support Excellence Learning Academy because they identified a need in our community and worked hard to create a safe place where learning can take place based on individual needs.” Engels continues.