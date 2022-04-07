CPS World Health Day 2022 – Our Planet Our Health. Clean our air, water, and food

GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – The world is observing World Health Day 2022 on Thursday, April 7th under the theme ‘Our Planet Our Health. Clean our air, water, and food,’

The World Health Organization (WHO) says in the midst of a pandemic, a polluted planet, increasing diseases like cancer, asthma, heart disease, on World Health Day (WHD) 2022, WHO will focus global attention on urgent actions needed to keep humans and the planet healthy and foster a movement to create societies focused on well-being.

“WHO estimates that more than 13 million deaths around the world each year are due to avoidable environmental causes. This includes the climate crisis which is the single biggest health threat facing humanity. The climate crisis is also a health crisis.”

Collective Prevention Services (CPS), a department of the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (Ministry of VSA), in marking World Health Day 2022, encourages members of the community to take action and also inspire others for a healthier tomorrow, by sharing what they do living a healthy lifestyle.

Some of the positive tenets of a healthy lifestyle are quit smoking, buy your groceries from local producers, avoid highly processed food, and exercise.

Minister of VSA Hon. Omar Ottley in collaboration with the Department of Community Development, Humanitarian Affairs (CDFHA) and Monster Factory, “Lets Get Fit,” will be taking place this Saturday, April 9. The March Madness has been extended.

Come to the Vineyard Building where the offices of CPS are located on Saturday from 9:00AM to 11:00AM and Lets Get Fit for a healthier tomorrow.

Buy less plastic and use recyclable grocery bags. Walk or bike to work at least once a week or use public transport to reach your destination; turn off lights when not needed and share your tips and tricks with others so they can also become part of the trend for a healthier tomorrow.

The WHO has issued a call of action in connection with WHD for accelerated action by leaders and all people to preserve and protect health and mitigate the climate crisis as part of an “Our planet, our health” campaign marking the organization’s founding day, which falls at a time of heightened conflict and fragility.

In issuing its call-to-action, the WHO notes that 99 per cent of people breathe unhealthy air mainly resulting from burning of fossil fuels.

“A heating world is seeing mosquitos spread diseases further and faster than ever before. Extreme weather events, biodiversity loss, land degradation and water scarcity are displacing people and affecting their health.

“Pollution and plastics are found at the bottom of our deepest oceans, the highest mountains, and have made their way into our food chain and blood stream.

“Systems that produce highly processed, unhealthy foods and beverages are driving a wave of obesity, increasing cancer and heart disease while generating up to one-third of global greenhouse gas emissions.

“This health and social crisis is compromising people’s ability to take control over their health and lives,” the WHO said in its call to action.