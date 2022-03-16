SSSD’s Parent Support Group meets on March 25th

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — The Student Support Services Division’s Parent Support Group will be meeting again on Friday, March 25th at 6:30 p.m.

The aim of the Parent Support Group is to support and strengthen existing parenting abilities and promote the development of new skills so that parents are empowered to support each other and their child who is experiencing learning and/or behavioral challenges.

The Parent Support Group is a members only group so please contact the Student Support

Services Division at 543-1235 for more information and to register.