Ministry VSA kicked off the first fitness and nutrition session on Saturday, March 12

PHILIPSBURG, The Departments of Community Development, Family and Humanitarian Affairs (CDFHA), Collective Preventive Services (CPS), and the Monster Factory kicked off the fitness and nutrition sessions at the Festival Village on Saturday, March 12.

Minister Ottley thanked everyone for choosing to be present for this important health initiative, despite the fact that they could have been anywhere else. They chose their health, they chose to exercise, and they chose to make a positive difference in their lives.

CDFHA was on hand to provide information about their services, while CPS took vital signs and distributed information and nutrition booklets to participants. Ms. Chawlyn Mezas of C.H.A.W. Fitness warmed everyone up with some simple stretches and Zumba moves. Nick Boyd, manager of the Port de Plaisance gym, was also on hand to provide vitamins, energy boosters, and body detoxes for men and women. Dimar Labega and his team assisted participants throughout the obstacle course, and participants were treated to fruits, beverages, and nutritional bars.

Minister Ottley expressed his gratitude to everyone who participated and expressed his excitement to see the general public on March 19, 26, and April 2nd to enjoy this fantastic initiative and get everyone moving regardless of their age.