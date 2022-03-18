Minister ECYS drs Rodolphe Samuel set to open 3rd Culture Creative Industry Forum

PHILIPSBURG – On March 24th, Minister of Education, Culture, Youth & Sport drs. Rodolphe Samuel will deliver the opening address at the 3rd Culture Creative Industry Forum (CCIF) hosted by the Department of Culture. The CCIF brings together cultural practitioners, creatives and their stakeholders who are involved in the industry that reside on Sint Maarten to engage in meaningful discussions on the way forward for this developing industry.

“I’m looking forward to attending the Cultural Creative Industry Forum as you may know, recently there has been much discussion in our community on the importance of culture and heritage. Together we must continue to foster and develop the infrastructure and environment that will lead to the success of all persons involved in this important industry on Sint Maarten,” said Minister of Education, Culture, Youth & Sport drs. Rodolphe Samuel.

In 2021, the forum was cancelled due to the COVID 19 Pandemic but this year as the numbers have subsided the Department of Culture thought it prudent to organize the event. This year’s forum will feature local presenters such as Lucinda Audain, Joy Carty and Nelly Blaize.

The keynote speaker, Ragnar Siil who resides in Estonia, will bring a wealth of knowledge based on his years of experience in the European and International community. Ragnar Siil is a Founder and Director of Creativity Lab (www.creativitylab.eu), a leading cultural policy and creative industries think-tank and consultancy in the Baltic Sea region. Ragnar is also a Director of the Board of the Cultural Policy Designers Network (www.culturaldesigners.eu), a European network of independent cultural policy experts. During his career, Mr. Siil has advised on the drafting of cultural policies and creative industries strategies and worked with projects in more than 25 countries. His contribution to the forum will focus on how persons in the Cultural Creative Industry can further develop their craft through networking and accessing international funding.

The Cultural Creative Industry Forum CCIF will be catered to a limited “in-person” audience at the Belair Community Center. All “in-person” invitees to the forum will have to adhere to the latest COVID 19 indoor regulations while all other persons that are interested can join the forum online via the Facebook page of the Department of Culture Facebook@DOCSXM starting at 10:00 am until 5:00 pm.