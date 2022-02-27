UPDATE: Missing Person investigation



ANGUILLA — We are saddened to report that the body of the female found last evening, 25th February 2022 at South Hill, was positively identified as that of missing person Kimberly Fleming from The Cove, West End Anguilla.

A 26-year-old male is currently in police custody and is assisting us with the investigation into her death. Our family liaison officer continues to provide support to the family of Kimberly Fleming during this difficult time.